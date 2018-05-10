Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke Before ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty
People always say, sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you make it to the top.
Things were no different for Will Smith, and he almost missed his opportunity to be apart of a groundbreaking show.
Peep Will’s hilarious retelling of how he got booked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air below. It involves a drunk Quincy Jones and all!
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10