University of Maryland School Of Nursing Receives Gift

The University of Maryland School of Nursing has received a $10 million gift from Bill and Joanne Conway for student scholarships.

The donation is the the school’s largest to date and will aid nearly 350 students over five years and help address the state’s nursing workforce shortage through the Bedford Falls Foundation.

Maryland is among four states expecting a registered nursing shortage that could exceed 10,000 positions by the year 2025.

The Conways previously pledged more than $15 million to the school in the past three years. The latest gift is among the largest scholarship gifts to any of the nation’s schools of nursing. The Maryland donation covers in-state tuition and fees for nursing students.

