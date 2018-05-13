News & Gossip
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s Commencement

After saluting Wakanda, he announced the re-establishment of Howard’s College of Fine Arts.

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Last month, social media noticed that Chadwick Boseman was looking tired of throwing up the Wakanda salute everywhere he goes.

Still, the Black Panther was all smiles at Howard University’s commencement ceremony this weekend, where he could be seen flashing his iconic pose with a wink and a smile.

On his way to the stage to deliver the commencement speech, Boseman struck the pose to cheers before making the exciting announcement that Howard’s College of Fine Arts will be re-established.

HU president Wayne A. I. Frederick helped Boseman share the big news as the crowd erupted in celebration.

At last week’s Met Gala, Chad shined on the red carpet in a white and gold ensemble, but he managed to avoid throwing up the iconic salute on the red carpet.

Hit the jump to revisit all the times Chadwick clearly would have rather been doing anything than throwing up another X.

