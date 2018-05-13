Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s Commencement

Last month, social media noticed that Chadwick Boseman was looking tired of throwing up the Wakanda salute everywhere he goes.

Still, the Black Panther was all smiles at Howard University’s commencement ceremony this weekend, where he could be seen flashing his iconic pose with a wink and a smile.

Black Panther himself…Chadwick Boseman 2018 Commencement ceremony pic.twitter.com/PA1yu3iyz2 — Kelly Kouyate (@KKouyate) May 12, 2018

On his way to the stage to deliver the commencement speech, Boseman struck the pose to cheers before making the exciting announcement that Howard’s College of Fine Arts will be re-established.

Actor/alum Chadwick Boseman gives a Wakanda Forever salute to huge cheers as he takes the stage at Howard University’s 150th convocation ceremony!@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/NJzWc4YCMc — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) May 12, 2018

This is soooo major!!!! Chadwick Boseman and President Wayne A. I. Frederick just announced that 🎉🎉🎉🎉 HOWARD UNIVERSITY – COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS- is to be re-established!!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉💙❤️💙 #HUCoFA #HU #HowardUniversity #Bison #AlmaMater 🎓 pic.twitter.com/SFyo4TNKnS — Mai Perkins (@flyMai) May 12, 2018

HU president Wayne A. I. Frederick helped Boseman share the big news as the crowd erupted in celebration.

At last week’s Met Gala, Chad shined on the red carpet in a white and gold ensemble, but he managed to avoid throwing up the iconic salute on the red carpet.

Hit the jump to revisit all the times Chadwick clearly would have rather been doing anything than throwing up another X.

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: