Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s Faulty Wakanda Salute

Nope, not today.

King Sukii
Michael B. Jordan ain’t playing with y’all. Or, maybe he just ain’t playing with white folks. In a recent interview, he rejected journalist Maude Garrett‘s Wakanda salute and instead attempted to shake her hand. “I aint from Wakanda” he replied in the resurfaced clip that has social media in shambles. If you look closely, Garrett also made a poor attempt to dap him up….is it just me, or do wypipo have to do better? Full interview here, plus hilarious reactions below.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is also tired…peep his fatigue here.

