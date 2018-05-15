News & Gossip
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring Her Baby To Class After She Wasn’t Able To Find A Babysitter

GlobalGrind
Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Teacher Lets Student Bring Baby To Class After Babysitter Flakes On Her

Watch this moment of pure dopiness as Kimberly Robinson almost missed class due to not having a babysitter to watch her daughter Kyla, and after she emailed her professor and let him know he told her to bring the baby to class.

During class, Kim was about to walk out due to Kyla being cranky, and Professor Pumphrey responded by saying, “I’ll take her,” and held baby Kyla during the rest of the class.

 

