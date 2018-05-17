Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby No. 2 with her husband John Legend!
Teigen shared the news late Wednesday night on Twitter, announcing the arrival of their new baby boy.
This is the couple’s second child, they already have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.
The couple did not share any photos or more details about the new baby but nevertheless, congratulations, to Chrissy and John!
SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
