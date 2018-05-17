News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby No. 2 with her husband John Legend!

Teigen shared the news late Wednesday night on Twitter, announcing the arrival of their new baby boy.

This is the couple’s second child, they already have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

The couple did not share any photos or more details about the new baby but nevertheless, congratulations, to Chrissy and John!

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now