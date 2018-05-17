Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby No. 2 with her husband John Legend!

Teigen shared the news late Wednesday night on Twitter, announcing the arrival of their new baby boy.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

This is the couple’s second child, they already have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

The couple did not share any photos or more details about the new baby but nevertheless, congratulations, to Chrissy and John!

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

