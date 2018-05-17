Don’t fret, when the NBA season ends, it doesn’t mean you can’t get your basketball fix.
Ice Cube co-founded the BIG3 league last year to much fanfare and now the 2018 season is set to kick-off in June.
Cube and last year’s BIG3 champion Kenyon Martin called into the Tom Joyner Morning to talk about the new season.
Hear all about it (and a Friday update) below.
2018 BIG3 SEASON SCHEDULE
WEEK 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas
WEEK 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois
WEEK 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California
WEEK 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan
WEEK 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida
WEEK 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario
WEEK 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
WEEK 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia
WEEK 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas *Playoffs*
WEEK 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York *Championship Finals*
Ice Cube & Kenyon Martin Talk About The BIG3’s New Season was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com