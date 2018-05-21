Source: GETTY / Getty
John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen shared the first photos of their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens via John’s Instagram page.
Legend captioned the photo, “Our new love.”
According to Tiegen, the delivery was a breeze this time around.
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of Newborn Baby Boy
