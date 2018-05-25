News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That Got Morgan Freeman Caught Up In Assault Allegations

Leave a comment
Morgan Freeman

Source: Getty Images / Morgan Freeman

Just when you thought you had to cancel Morgan Freeman along with the rest of the creeps in Hollywood, video footage surfaced that’ll have you thinking twice about throwing away Mr. Clark.

 

Along with the eight women accusing the Academy Award winning actor, entertainment reporters have also come out saying they’ve felt Freeman was inappropriate with them. One being 31-year old Chloe Melas, who was “shocked” at Morgan for making a comment about her pregnancy.

 

Is she reaching to the moon and back? Or Nah?

Melas even tried to pull WGN-TV reporter Tyra Martin into the mix by showing footage of the time Freeman told her, “I get to look at you and drool” and reminded her that he’s single. But despite Chloe’s super reach, Martin insisted she was always “in on the joke” and never felt uncomfortable except for once.

 

Now, we’re not saying that Morgan Freeman is innocent by any means. But Chloe Mela’s statement doesn’t seem to equate to the pain, ridicule and embarrassment that other women who’ve been assaulted had suffered.

But what do we know?

 

Catch Morgan Freeman’s full apology here.

 

CNN, via GIPHY

Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That Got Morgan Freeman Caught Up In Assault Allegations was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That Got Morgan Freeman Caught Up In Assault Allegations

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meghan Markle’s Deplorable Half-Sister Is Now Attacking Meghan’s…

Plus, Samantha's own mom called her a racist.
05.26.18
Here’s The Weak Punishment The Officers Who Assaulted…

This is despicable.
05.26.18
Texas Nurse Saved $41,377 For African Women’s Clinic…

She was stopped from doing good.
05.26.18
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan…

Floravere created the 'M. Markle Gown,' a dupe of the Duchess' Givenchy wedding dress, that goes up to a size…
05.25.18
412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police…

Deaths have risen dramatically.
05.25.18
Five Things Black Women Need To Know About…

Jada Pinkett Smith is just one of many us who struggles with hair loss.
05.25.18
Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing…

Doo Lee is facing charges.
05.25.18
Black Law Firm Wins Largest Jury Verdict For…

Fourteen-year-old Hope Cheston was raped in 2012.
05.24.18
The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For…

On Wednesday the NFL has passed a rule that makes it mandatory for players to stand for the National Anthem…
05.23.18
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close