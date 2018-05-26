The King’s Court: LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7

News & Gossip
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

LeBron Goes Off To Push Series To A Game 7

LeBron goes off for 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to help push the series to a game 7 back in Boston. Lebron delivered big play after big play to secure the win for the Cavs.

James, who has the highest scoring average in elimination games in NBA history, has won his past five Game 7s, including the first round this season against the Indiana Pacers.

 

