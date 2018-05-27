National
Home > National

Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female Prime Minister

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley!

Leave a comment
US mid-term elections in Virginia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The island of Barbados just achieved something the U.S. has yet to do–elect a leader that is a woman.

According to Barbados Today, after being elected as the country’s first female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley was sworn in on May 25.

“I want to thank you, the people in particular,” the longtime lawyer said of her win. “This victory is not mine, this victory is not the Labour Party’s.”

The Economist reported “that her Ms Mottley’s new administration – like its predecessor, a broadly centre-left government – faces a host of problems in a country once seen as a byword for good governance in the Caribbean.”

Her defeated opponent, Freundel Stuart, said that the election ”demonstrates that Barbados’s democracy is alive and well.”

Ever since she was a child, Mottley knew this would be her destiny, telling a teacher that she would be the first PM of the island. In addition to having such a huge dream, she also had the support of people including Rihanna.

The pop star celebrated Mottley’s win last week.

“say hello to my new prime minister and most importantly the FIRST FEMALE prime minister of Barbados

… the honorable Prime Minister @mamottley🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💝💝💝💝 well deserved and about time! breaking barriers and making history in so many ways!!! Congratulations 😍 💅🏾

Milestones are not new to Mottley.

She was the first female to be appointed Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs in 2001 and was also the youngest ever Queen’s Counsel in Barbados, Barbados Today reported.

Congratulations Prime Minister Mottley!

RELATED NEWS:

Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To Become First Black Female Governor In U.S.

#BlackGirlMagic: Illinois City Elects First African-American Woman Mayor

Evening Minute: Baton Rouge Elects Its First Black Woman Mayor

Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female Prime Minister was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female Prime Minister

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female…

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley!
05.29.18
Meghan Markle’s Deplorable Half-Sister Is Now Attacking Meghan’s…

Plus, Samantha's own mom called her a racist.
05.26.18
Here’s The Weak Punishment The Officers Who Assaulted…

This is despicable.
05.26.18
Texas Nurse Saved $41,377 For African Women’s Clinic…

She was stopped from doing good.
05.26.18
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan…

Floravere created the 'M. Markle Gown,' a dupe of the Duchess' Givenchy wedding dress, that goes up to a size…
05.25.18
412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police…

Deaths have risen dramatically.
05.25.18
Five Things Black Women Need To Know About…

Jada Pinkett Smith is just one of many us who struggles with hair loss.
05.25.18
Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing…

Doo Lee is facing charges.
05.25.18
Black Law Firm Wins Largest Jury Verdict For…

Fourteen-year-old Hope Cheston was raped in 2012.
05.24.18
The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For…

On Wednesday the NFL has passed a rule that makes it mandatory for players to stand for the National Anthem…
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close