Charm City
Home > Charm City

State Of Emergency Issued After Ellicott City Flooding [VIDEO + PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency tonight (May 27) after heavy rain flooded Ellicott City, leaving comparable damage to the 2016 floods where cars were washed away and property was destroyed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Sun reports: That July 2016 storm cost the historic mill town tens of millions of dollars in damages and lost business. And the damage was similar Sunday, with many of the same storefronts along Main Street — including the former Caplan’s Department Store — gutted once again. More than 2,400 Howard County businesses and residents remained without power as of about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to BGE. The county’s outages represented just over half of the outages across the region, according to the utility company. Roughly 1,300 customers were without power in Baltimore Sunday night, BGE said, and Baltimore County and the other surrounding counties had less than 1,000.

Howard County Fire and EMS were on call for rescue and advised people to stay home as standing water was reported on Routes 29 and 100 as well, according to Fox Baltimore.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Ellicott City awash in flood waters as heavy rain drenches Baltimore region

Heavy Rain Floods Ellicott City Again [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Heavy Rain Floods Ellicott City Again [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Heavy Rain Floods Ellicott City Again [PHOTOS]

Heavy Rain Floods Ellicott City Again [PHOTOS]

State Of Emergency Issued After Ellicott City Flooding [VIDEO + PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female…

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley!
05.29.18
Meghan Markle’s Deplorable Half-Sister Is Now Attacking Meghan’s…

Plus, Samantha's own mom called her a racist.
05.26.18
Here’s The Weak Punishment The Officers Who Assaulted…

This is despicable.
05.26.18
Texas Nurse Saved $41,377 For African Women’s Clinic…

She was stopped from doing good.
05.26.18
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan…

Floravere created the 'M. Markle Gown,' a dupe of the Duchess' Givenchy wedding dress, that goes up to a size…
05.25.18
412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police…

Deaths have risen dramatically.
05.25.18
Five Things Black Women Need To Know About…

Jada Pinkett Smith is just one of many us who struggles with hair loss.
05.25.18
Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing…

Doo Lee is facing charges.
05.25.18
Black Law Firm Wins Largest Jury Verdict For…

Fourteen-year-old Hope Cheston was raped in 2012.
05.24.18
The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For…

On Wednesday the NFL has passed a rule that makes it mandatory for players to stand for the National Anthem…
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close