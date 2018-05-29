CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Leave a comment
ABC's 'Roseanne'

Source: Adam Rose / Getty

In the wake of the hit ABC sitcom “Roseanne” being cancelled Tuesday following a racist tweet from the show’s star Roseanne Barr, reactions from some our favorite Hollywood celebs have poured in from Twitter.

As expected, there are some who support her but majority of Hollywood seems to be slamming Barr’s comments and praising the show being taken off the air. See some of your favorite celeb tweets below:

Ava Duvernay

Viola Davis

Shonda Rhimes

Charlie Sheen

Sarah Gilbert

Debra Messing

Tom Arnold

Rev. Al Sharpton

Aisha Tyler

Bellamy Young

Don Cheadle

Bryan Cranston

Minnie Driver

Roland Martin

Mark Hamill

Sara Ramirez

Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’ was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sorry, Roseanne, The Full List Of Ambien Side…

Ambien, the popular sleep aid drug, has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary.
05.30.18
Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To…

When the Obama Administration changed the guidelines for sentencing drug offenders for crack cocaine, it opened up a number of…
05.30.18
Heartbreaking: Grandmother Says Police Shot At Her Grandson…

This is another horrible incident.
05.30.18
Morgan Freeman’s Lawyer Demands CNN Retract Sexual Harassment…

Robert M. Schwartz, Freeman's lawyer, sent a letter to CNN president Jeff Zucker asking the network to apologize to the…
05.30.18
21 items
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White…

Everyone from Roland Martin to Symone Sanders to Zoe Saldana is giving her a good dragging!
05.29.18
Serena Williams’ Husband’s Story On Her First Day…

The tennis superstar showed some love to a fan.
05.29.18
Trump Lied About The Death Toll In Puerto…

In October, Trump said the death toll was 16.
05.29.18
Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million…

Meet the white Creflo Dollar!
05.29.18
Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female…

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley!
05.29.18
Meghan Markle’s Deplorable Half-Sister Is Now Attacking Meghan’s…

Plus, Samantha's own mom called her a racist.
05.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close