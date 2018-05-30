CLOSE
Sorry, Roseanne, The Full List Of Ambien Side Effects Does Not Include Racism

The popular sleep aid drug has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary.

Ambien, the popular sleep aid drug, has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary. However, contrary to the claim by Roseanne Barr, the now-former TV star whose eponymous show was canceled Tuesday because of a hateful Twitter rant, racism isn’t spurred on by popping an Ambien or two.

Barr, whose entire existence seemingly got canceled within hours after she compared a Black woman to an ape on Twitter on Tuesday, tweeted early Wednesday morning that she was “Ambien tweeting” when she posted the hateful message about 24 hours earlier.

Even if that was true, Ambien (generic name, Zolpidem Tartrate) is a sleep aid – so why wasn’t she sleeping?

Technicalities aside, Barr’s tweet Wednesday morning implied that it was the Ambien to blame for inspiring the racist tweet.

Vomiting; shaking; nervousness; hell, even bad driving – those things can all happen from taking an Ambien. But not racism.

Even the pharmaceutical company that manufactures Ambien, said as much.

Sanofi listed on its website some of the “adverse” effects Ambien could cause, including but not limited to: body pain, amnesia, depression and even a skin rash.

According to WebMD, dizziness, “ memory loss, mental/mood/behavior changes (such as new/worsening depression, abnormal thoughts, thoughts of suicidehallucinations, confusion, agitation, aggressive behavior, anxiety)” could happen as a result of taking Ambien.

Ambien can also increase the chances of “sleep-driving” (see Tiger Woods for more on this), sleep walking, having sex, drug abuse and experiencing withdrawal symptoms, according to DrugAbuse.com.

There is also the chance of getting a stuffy nose, dry mouth, sore throat, constipation, headache, muscle pain and, ironically, insomnia, according to rxList.com.

Conspicuously missing from all of the above lists: Racism.

Sorry, Roseanne, please try to justify your ignorant hate another way.

