Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know Everyone Is Enjoying The Circus”

“This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project about young Black actors struggling to get roles.”

Drake releases a statement about the blackface photos. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/4BzQe8JDCv — Gabriel Williams (@Gabriel_Will1) May 31, 2018

