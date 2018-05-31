CLOSE
Charm City
Say What? More Rain And Potential Flooding Heading To Baltimore

Another Flash Flood devastates downtown Ellicott City

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Days after the historic flooding in Ellicott City and parts of Baltimore, preparation is underway for more potential flooding as storms approach the Maryland area the next couple of days. One hundred truckloads of debris have been removed for downtown Ellicott City, where one man lost his life in the flood and businesses and property were once again destroyed.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the region.

We pray for everyone’s safety in the coming days.

Say What? More Rain And Potential Flooding Heading To Baltimore

