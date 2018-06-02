CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account

Leave a comment
Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

It looks someone was having a field day on Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account. Whether it was an unknown hacker or a disgruntled employee, the restaurant’s account was bombarded with vulgar and racist tweets that were so offensive that they were actually hilarious.

 

The tweets have since been deleted but you can’t get anything passed Twitter users and their screenshots.

 

 

Buffalo Wild Wings issued an apology for the rogue tweets.

 

Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
15 items
All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019…

Click through our gallery for some serious summer accessory inspiration from the grandeous brand.
06.01.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
Will Black-Owned Coffee Shops Become Targets For Racists…

Someone defaced the front of a black-owned Denver coffee shop with the N-word.
05.31.18
The Lies You Tell: Trump’s BS About The…

President Donald Trump rallied by feeding them lies about how his failed policies have benefited African Americans.
05.31.18
Sorry, Roseanne, The Full List Of Ambien Side…

Ambien, the popular sleep aid drug, has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary.
05.30.18
Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To…

When the Obama Administration changed the guidelines for sentencing drug offenders for crack cocaine, it opened up a number of…
05.30.18
Heartbreaking: Grandmother Says Police Shot At Her Grandson…

This is another horrible incident.
05.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close