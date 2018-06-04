CLOSE
Black Music Month: Guy, The Fathers Of The New Jack Swing Era

Guy

90s R&B is the best era of the music to many. The main reason why….the creators of the New Jack Swing Era, the very talented and iconic group Guy. The group consists of legendary producer Teddy Riley and brothers Aaron and Damien Hall.

The group stepped onto the music scene in the late 80s, early 90s and signed with founder of Uptown Records Andre Harrell where they dropped their self titled debut in 1988 which spawned R&B hits like, “Groove Me“, “Teddy’s Jam” and “I Like.”

After the successful of their first album, Guy released their second album entitled, “The Future,” which gave them their two biggest R&B hits, “Let’s Chill” and “Do Me RIght” featuring the late Heavy D. The group also had success on movie soundtracks including “Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing” and New Jack City performing the title song,”New Jack City.”

The influence of the infusing R&B and Hip Hop was pioneered among this group and has opened many doors for other artists like Usher, Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat.

GuyTeddy’s Jam

Do Me Right feat. Heavy D

Groove Me

I Like

Let’s Chill

 

Black Music Month: Guy, The Fathers Of The New Jack Swing Era was originally published on oldschool1053.com

