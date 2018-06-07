Regina Belle Is Ready To Tell Her Story

| 06.07.18
Regina Belle has earned plenty of musical accolades but according to her there is still so much more to know about her.

Unsung is going to explore her music career from jumping on the music scene out of college to transitioning to gospel music.

The R&B legend called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss her upcoming episode that airs Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/8C on TV One.

Check out the full interview above!

Regina Belle Is Ready To Tell Her Story was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

