Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Janet Jackson

With her collaborations with former Prince proteges Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jackson set the standard for blockbuster releases. Control re-introduced her to the world as a grown woman, not Michael’s “little sister.” 1989’s Rhythm Nation became the first album to have seven Top 5 singles and as she became a fashion icon, she continually redefined her style. Singles such as “Rhythm Nation,” “State of the World,” and “Black Cat” only added to Jackson’s legacy and the hits continued to come after.

Sensual, impactful and dominant, Jackson has won numerous Grammy Awards, became the first Black woman ever to be awarded the Billboard Icon Award and more. There’s a reason why fans simply refer to her as Janet, because some legends barely need any introduction.

Control

Rhythm Nation

The Pleasure Principle

That’s The Way Love Goes

Love Will Never Do (Without You)

If

Anytime, Anyplace

I Get So Lonely

All For You

Scream (featuring Michael Jackson)

Vote For Your Favorite Janet Jackson song:

Black Music Month: Janet Jackson was originally published on oldschool1053.com

