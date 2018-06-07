Black Music Month: Janet Jackson

With her collaborations with former Prince proteges Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jackson set the standard for blockbuster releases. Control re-introduced her to the world as a grown woman, not Michael’s “little sister.” 1989’s Rhythm Nation became the first album to have seven Top 5 singles and as she became a fashion icon, she continually redefined her style. Singles such as “Rhythm Nation,” “State of the World,” and “Black Cat” only added to Jackson’s legacy and the hits continued to come after.

Sensual, impactful and dominant, Jackson has won numerous Grammy Awards, became the first Black woman ever to be awarded the Billboard Icon Award and more. There’s a reason why fans simply refer to her as Janet, because some legends barely need any introduction.

Control

Rhythm Nation

The Pleasure Principle

That’s The Way Love Goes

Love Will Never Do (Without You)

If

Anytime, Anyplace

I Get So Lonely

All For You

Scream (featuring Michael Jackson)

Vote For Your Favorite Janet Jackson song:

Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery) 23 photos Launch gallery Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery) 1. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 1 of 23 2. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 2 of 23 3. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 3 of 23 4. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 4 of 23 5. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 5 of 23 6. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 6 of 23 7. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 7 of 23 8. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 8 of 23 9. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 9 of 23 10. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 10 of 23 11. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 11 of 23 12. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 12 of 23 13. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 13 of 23 14. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 14 of 23 15. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 15 of 23 16. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 16 of 23 17. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 17 of 23 18. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 18 of 23 19. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 19 of 23 20. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 20 of 23 21. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 21 of 23 22. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 22 of 23 23. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery) Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)

Black Music Month: Janet Jackson was originally published on oldschool1053.com