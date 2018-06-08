Man Being Held At Central Booking Dies

A 27 year-old man being held downtown at Baltimore Central Booking has died. His death has been confirmed by Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services this week.

Deniro Bellamy was found unresponsive in his holding cell at 9 p.m. and taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not initially suspected but an internal investigation is underway currently.

