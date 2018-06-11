CLOSE
Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan – Black Music Month

When it comes to great music, few have been able to do what Chaka has done. Her era began in the 1970s, however, it has spanned five decades making her one of the most celebrated artists of all time and the Queen of Funk.

Khan got start as as the lead vocalist and focal point of the funk band Rufus, with whom, she achieved four gold singles, four gold albums, and two platinum albums. She would later go onto collarborate with the some of the world’s best like Ray Charles and Quincy Jones, plus she was the first R&B artist to have a crossover hit featuring a rapper, with “I Feel for You” in 1984.

In her career, she has won ten Grammys and has sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide.

1. “I’m Every Woman”

2. “I Feel For You”

3. “Through the Fire”

4. “Ain’t Nobody”

5. “Tell Me Something Good”

