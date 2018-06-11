CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: JFK ‘Civil Rights’ Speech

Leave a comment

While President John F. Kennedy became a symbol of civil rights after his assassination, that wasn’t always the case for the former U.S. Senator and Congressman. On this day in 1963, President Kennedy delivered his famous” Report to the American People on Civil Rights” address on radio and television, which led to the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Kennedy, like many politicians at the time, was at a crossroads in how the burgeoning civil rights movement set off a clash between those seeking equal rights and southerners who clung desperately to Jim Crow laws. In May of 1963, a federal judge approved the admittance of Vivian Malone and James Hood into the University of Alabama at the time open only to whites.

Malone and Hood’s admittance into the university was blocked by Alabama Gov. George Wallace himself on June 11, which prompted President Kennedy and his team to deliver the address. The team had mere hours to complete the speech, carefully constructing the address in such a way as to not cause a rift with the South.

“This nation was founded by men of many nations and backgrounds. It was founded on the principle that all men are created equal and that the rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened,” Kennedy said in the speech, which aired live on all the major networks and radio stations. According to accounts, thousands of positive telegrams came in after the speech but there was still plenty of dissent from the South.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. also took in the speech while in Atlanta, famously saying to Walter E. Fauntroy, “Walter, can you believe that white man not only stepped up to the plate, he hit it over the fence!”

King sent a telegram to President Kennedy to praise him for the speech, and civil rights leader and future U.S. Congressman John Lewis also shared his approval.

While it has never been directly connected, after the speech, Mississippi civil rights activist Medgar Evers was gunned down in his driveway in the wee hours of the following morning.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: JFK ‘Civil Rights’ Speech was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
15 items
Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of…

From bedazzled bodysuits to looks with her Destiny's Child crew, check out her most epic styles.
06.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close