CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Pancakes, Be Gone: IHOP Is Now The International House Of Burgers And Everyone’s Confused

Leave a comment
June 29, 2007 Slug: me-flags assignment no: 192101 Photograp

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Just last week, the International House Of Pancakes announced that they’d be doing major rebranding by changing their name from IHOP to IHOB.

 

After a whole weekend of folks morning the death of their childhood pancake house and trying to guess the new name, the restaurant finally revealed that the new “B” in IHOB stands for Burgers —and folks are not pleased.

 

We all know that IHOP has always served burgers, but were they ever good enough to rename the entire brand after?

If you’re one of the people who thinks the food chain is just trolling, check out this promo pic that leaked on Twitter:

 

IHOP even changed their Twitter info, officially.

 

Times are definitely changing, folks. First Pusha T bodies Drake in a rap battle, then Dennis Rodman says he plans to meet with Trump and Kim Jong Un. Now the International House Of Pancakes is the International House Of Burgers.

 

Check on your local Waffle House — we can’t afford to lose them.

Pancakes, Be Gone: IHOP Is Now The International House Of Burgers And Everyone’s Confused was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Pancakes, Be Gone: IHOP Is Now The International House Of Burgers And Everyone’s Confused

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close