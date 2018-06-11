CLOSE
National
Home > National

Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F*** Trump” At The 2018 Tony Awards

Leave a comment

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend going Sunday night at the 2018 Tony Awards by keeping it short and Simple: F*** Trump.

“I’m going to say one thing, F— Trump,” De Niro said while pumping his fists in the air. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”

DeNiro received a rousing ovation after his proclamation and flexed his muscles.  CBS struggled to remove the bleep from the live broadcast. The actor was on hand to bring Rock legend Bruce Springsteen on stage to perform at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Trump hasn’t tweeted yet but we know what’s next.

RELATED: Donald Trump Commutes The Sentence Of Alice Marie Johnson

RELATED: Hollywood Has A Major Diversity Problem; These Women Are Securing Millions Of Dollars To Fix It

Celebrating Black Tony Award Winners

49 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Black Tony Award Winners

Continue reading Celebrating Black Tony Award Winners

Celebrating Black Tony Award Winners

There are a total of 83 Black Tony Award winners, here are over 40 them!

Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F*** Trump” At The 2018 Tony Awards was originally published on woldcnews.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close