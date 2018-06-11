CLOSE
‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Jackson Odell Found Dead At 20

Actor Jackson Odell was found unresponsive at a home in Tarzana, California on Friday and the cause of his death is currently being investigated.

“He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul,” Odell’s famly said Sunday on Twitter. “He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

Odell is best known for his role as Ari Caldwell in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs and guest appearances on Modern Family and Arrested Development.

Fellow The Goldbergs actor Charlie DePew paid tribute to “a true talent”.

Odell was 20 years old.

‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Jackson Odell Found Dead At 20 was originally published on radionowindy.com

