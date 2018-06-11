CLOSE
Charm City
All-Clear Signal Given After Reports Of Active Shooter At Department Of Justice

Department Of Justice at night

Source: Graham Klotz / Getty

An “All-Clear” signal was giving after Metro Police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Department of Justice.

Police says the building was searched and swept before the signal was given.

An investigation is underway, according to Metro Police.

Source: WJLA

All-Clear Signal Given After Reports Of Active Shooter At Department Of Justice was originally published on woldcnews.com

Continue reading All-Clear Signal Given After Reports Of Active Shooter At Department Of Justice

