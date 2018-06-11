Source: Graham Klotz / Getty
An “All-Clear” signal was giving after Metro Police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Department of Justice.
Police says the building was searched and swept before the signal was given.
An investigation is underway, according to Metro Police.
Source: WJLA
All-Clear Signal Given After Reports Of Active Shooter At Department Of Justice was originally published on woldcnews.com
