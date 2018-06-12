CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Union Craft Brewing Moves To New Location Housing Handmade Baltimore Products [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Union Craft Brewery VIP Sip + See

Source: Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq)

There’s a new brewery in town… sort of!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Formerly located at 1700 Union Avenue, Union Craft Brewing is moving to a renovated warehouse more than triple the size of their previous location this month (June 2018). Vibes looks like this: chill, games, lounging area.

The new building, which sits at 1700 W 41st Street in Hampden, is home to seven Baltimore companies including pizza, ice cream, coffee, a gym with yoga and rock climbing, and more handmade products made right here in Baltimore. The expansion project is slated to create an estimated 250 new jobs in the city over the next seven years.

Scroll down for an exclusive sneak peek inside and for more information, visit unioncraftbrewing.com. and follow them @Union_Collective.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Union Craft Brewery VIP Sip + See

A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Continue reading A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

 

Union Craft Brewing Moves To New Location Housing Handmade Baltimore Products [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
House Of Racism: This Church Won’t Even Let…

This is a sunken place sanctuary.
06.13.18
Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked…

On June 7, medical board officials determined Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was "a threat to public safety."
06.12.18
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery…

Insanity.
06.12.18
Racial Profiling Hell Won’t Stop Black People From…

Pride on display.
06.12.18
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close