Wonder Woman Starts Filming In D.C.

If you experience larger than usual traffic times, it may be because of the filming of the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel. The film “Wonder Woman: 1984” stars Gail Gadot whose been spotted by the Hirshhorn Museum in D.C.

Starting Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., P and O streets will both be closed at 32nd and 31st streets due to filming. A permit will be required to park in surrounding areas as well from June 9 to June 19 at 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The film will include the Commander Salamander shop in Georgetown and more D.C. landmarks.

News Source: WUSA 9

Photo Source: Instagram.com/FilmzHibo

Wonder Woman Starts Filming In D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

