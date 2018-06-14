CLOSE
Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr Faces Life In Prison On Kidnapping And Rape Charges

Winslow Jr. was booked on NINE charges

NFL: NOV 7 Buccaneers at Falcons

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested in San Diego on Thursday and faces multiple charges of kidnapping and rape. The charges include kidnapping with intent to commit rape, forcible rape, forcible sodomy, burglary, indecent exposure and more.

If convicted, Winslow Jr. faces up to life in prison.

The nine charges Winslow’s being charged with in total are: 2 counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, 2 counts of forcible rape, 1 count of forcible sodomy, 1 count of forcible oral copulation, 2 counts of residential burglary and 1 count of indecent exposure. He was arrested last week for felony burglary charges after he was accused of breaking into a home in a mobile home park in San Diego.

The 34-year-old was a star tight end at the University of Miami before playing 9 seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in 2007.

