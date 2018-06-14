Baltimore T-Mobile Customers Can’t Dial 9-1-1

If you’re having trouble calling 9-1-1 from your T-Mobile phone, you’re not alone. In fact, there have been other T-Mobile users in the area who have not been able to access the emergency number.
“It’s been reported that some T-Mobile cellular Customers may not be able to reach 911. In Baltimore city if T-Mobile Customers cannot reach 911,they can call 311. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord”
No word as of yet as to the cause of this problem. As more details come in, we will update you.
