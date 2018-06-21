CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap Season 3, Episodes 4 And 5: Family Business

Leave a comment

Queen Sugar Ep 305 — Photo Credit: Skip Bolen / @2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Due to yours truly traveling down to Miami for American Black Film Festival, we missed a recap week. So this week, we’ll recap Eps. 4 and 5. 

In last week’s Episode Four, officially titled “No Haven In My Shadow” Darla (Bianca Lawson) returns. And we’ve finally found a way to age the 39-year-old beauty – put her in a godawful lacefront wig. We’re wondering if Queen Sugar changed hairdressers from last year because even Nova (Rutina Wesley)’s locs seem off this year.

But OK, back to the story. Darla is in St. Josephine’s for good, though it’s unclear how she’s maintaining herself. Maybe her parents are helping out. She’s come far from the timid, guilt-ridden woman we first met. She wants time with Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) and she doesn’t feel like she needs to beg Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) for it. Fair point.

 

 

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap Season 3, Episodes 4 And 5: Family Business was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading ‘Queen Sugar’ Recap Season 3, Episodes 4 And 5: Family Business

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside…

Authorities claim that Loreal Goode, 32, was killed because she refused to give Brian Clay money to get his TV…
06.21.18
10 items
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood…

From Yvonne Orji to Iman, several Black women in Hollywood were able to achieve success in America while still paying…
06.20.18
Kim Kardashian Says It’s ‘So Crazy’ That People…

Clearly, the reality star needs to stay in her lane.
06.21.18
Here’s Why Scientists Named A Newly Discovered Ancient…

President Obama's legacy includes strong support for the sciences.
06.20.18
9 items
9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is…

This is the meme seen all over the world, courtesy of Aliou Cissé.
06.20.18
44 items
19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth

Today is the true Independence Day for Black Americans.
06.19.18
The Future of Student Debt For Black People…

Fighting for financial freedom.
06.20.18
Howard University Graduate Releases Powerful Visual In Honor…

"I have so much I want to say, so much to get out of my soul that is fighting to…
06.19.18
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close