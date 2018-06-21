CLOSE
Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called "Akoin"

Cannes Lions Festival 2018: Day 1

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”

After successfully bringing solar power energy to large parts of Africa with his “Lighting Africa” project, Akon is looking to continue giving to the continent further with his new cryptocurrency initiative, Akoin.

Akon and his team launched the new cryptocurrency at Cannes Lion earlier this week. During a panel he said, “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.”

In addition to the cryptocurrency, the mogul  is also launching “Akon’s Crypto City”, which is 2,000 acres of land given to him by the president of Senegal, an initiative that aims to be “a first of its kind 100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.”

