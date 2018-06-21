CLOSE
#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36

Authorities claim that Loreal Goode, 32, was killed because she refused to give Brian Clay money to get his TV back from a pawn shop.

USA, Illinois, Chicago, police car driving along street, side view.

Source: Andrew Leyerle / Getty

A St. Louis woman was shot in the head by her boyfriend in a local Family Dollar parking lot, prosecutors claim.

According to KPLR News, last week police found Loreal Goode, 32, dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound to her head. Soon after, her boyfriend of six years Brian Clay, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was denied bail.

Authorities believe that the shooting happened inside Goode’s car as a result from Clay wanting Goode to bring him to a pawn shop and give him $36 so he could buy back his television. When Goode refused because she had bills to pay, Clay allegedly shot her and then stole her cellphone, debit card and car after throwing Loreal’s body out of the car.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this,” Goode’s mother, Joann Goode, told the St. Louis Dispatch reported a day after the shooting. “She didn’t deserve to go out like this.”

Family members claim that Goode’s 14-year-old daughter, Noel, witnessed the shooting as she sat in the backseat of the car.

“My grandbaby was screaming: ‘Please don’t do it. Please don’t do it, for me if you don’t do it for anybody else.”

Loreal’s mother also said she never expected for her daughter’s boyfriend to be violent.

“He always said: ‘I would never put my hands on her,’” Goode said. “He seemed very respectful.”

However, as the Dispatch noted, Clay’s criminal record says otherwise: He was convicted of robbery and assault in 1995.

Noel told KSDK News that she hopes Clay pays for what he did to her mother.

“I want him to die in jail.”

Just tragic.

