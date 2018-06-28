CLOSE
Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She May Retire From Tennis When She Has Another Baby

Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Serena Williams is still trying to find the balance between motherhood and being one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

She sat down with InStyle magazine where she opened up about possibly adding another baby to her family with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia, and how that fits into her career path.”If I weren’t working, I’d already be pregnant. I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby…”

Williams discusses how hard it was and returning to the court five months after giving birth. “I had a really tough first round and an even tougher second round,” she says. “I thought, ‘I’m probably going to lose early. That’s OK. I have a good excuse for the first time.’” She adds, “After birth I was in the locker room pumping before a match because my boobs are so big,” she continues. “When I pump, they go down a size or two and I go out and play.”

Back in March, Williams says that she would “definitely” like to have another child with Ohanian. “I definitely want two kids, God willing. But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I’m going to wait and see what happens. It’s definitely not easy,” she added. “I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it’s being a mom or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can.”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

