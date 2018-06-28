CLOSE
National
Home > National

Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine Waters Going ‘Back To Africa’

Judy Talley Maxie is under fire after her horribly offensive message targeting the congresswoman.

Leave a comment

A Virginia restaurant owner is under fire after she posted a racist social media message about Congresswoman Maxine WatersJudy Talley Maxie, who owns Caddy’s Restaurant and Lounge in Chesterfield, came for Waters in a horribly offensive post on her personal Facebook page on Monday (June 25).

“Maxine Waters shut your [sic] big fat lips, No one wants to hear your [racism] remarks…Go back to Africa where you came from,” read the message that has drawn strong criticism on the social network.

Maxie’s words were so terrible that Caddy’s had to disable its Facebook page. It is comments like the owner’s that could lead to people boycotting Caddy’s. As to whether a boycott may happen, some customers have questioned whether they will support the establishment moving forward.

The woman — who has a history of posting offensive comments including that she agreed with Roseanne Barr over the actress’ comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape last month —  has deleted her Facebook page, NBC 12 reported.

“To hear anyone talking about sending somebody back to Africa is very upsetting. Just in the fact that we all come from different places, that’s what makes America great,” Deon Hamner, a Caddy’s diner, wrote online in response to Maxie’s post. “If you want to alienate your business by blocking out a group of people, then good luck to you.”

No half-baked apologies are going to make up for what Maxie said on Facebook. Activists have made a practice of calling out racist online comments, as they just shouldn’t be tolerated.

SEE ALSO:

Pittsburgh Police Officer Is ‘Celebrating’ The Murder of A 21-Year-Old Rapper

Here’s How Much Money Lee Daniels Is Worth As Damon Dash Demands To Be Paid Back $2 Million

Permit Patty, Alison Ettel

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

12 photos Launch gallery

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

Continue reading Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

Alison Ettel called the police on an eight-year-old Black girl who was selling water. Now she is the latest meme and GIF sensation. Keep clicking to get your cackle on.

Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine Waters Going ‘Back To Africa’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine…

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
06.28.18
4 Ways Justice Kennedy’s Retirement From The Supreme…

Kennedy cast key votes during his time on the bench that directly affected affirmative action, same-sex marriage, and abortion legislation.
06.28.18
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close