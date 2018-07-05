CLOSE
Possible Tuberculosis Exposure Causes Hazmat Situation At Johns Hopkins Hospital

Baltimore City Fire crews are at Johns Hopkins University Hospital dealing with a hazardous materials situation. People may have been exposed to tuberculosis after vials were possibly broken. No confirmation on if the entire hospital has been evacuated, however, CBS Baltimore reports a “large group of people” were escorted out of the building

At this time there is no information on the exact number of people exposed, but officials are asking that people avoid the area.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Possible Tuberculosis Exposure Causes Hazmat Situation At Johns Hopkins Hospital was originally published on woldcnews.com

