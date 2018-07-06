These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take” Worthy

Stephen A. Smith is the host everyone loves, hates, and loves to imitate. He’s become one of the most of the most impersonated TV show hosts since Donald Trump did Apprentice.

Recently, TheShiggyShow did his own interpretation of Stephen A.

I can't lie, this video from @theshiggster is funny as HELL!! pic.twitter.com/hP70qCBncN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 5, 2018

He isn’t the only one, however.

Never forget Jamie Foxx’s epic impersonation.

There was also Jay Pharoah.

Who did you think did the best?

