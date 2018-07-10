Wow: Domestic Violence Accusations Against LeSean McCoy Have The Internet Shook

On Tuesday, a very disturbing post was made against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy.
According to Sports Illustrated, his girlfriend’s friend posted a graphic image of his girlfriend Delicia’s bloodied face. The friend accused McCoy of beating Delicia as well as viciously beating his son. She also added that McCoy abused steroids and drugs. The post has since been taken down, but you can see it via The Shade Room below. Warning: Swipe right for the graphic pictures.
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRUpdatez: Earlier today, a friend of #DeliciaCordon posted to social media to blast NFL player #LeSeanMcCoy for allegedly beating her, among other allegations. McCoy quickly responded and denied the claims and said he has had no contact with her for months. _____________________________________ According to documents obtained by @tmz_tv, McCoy went to court in June seeking a judge order to force Cordon to move out of a home he owns in Alpharetta, Georgia. In the documents, he said, "Defendant is the ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave.” _____________________________________ Both McCoy and Cordon were reportedly scheduled to appear in court today, but that had to be pushed back due to a medical emergency involving a member of her lawyer's family. The site reports that also in the documents, Cordon told the court that she and McCoy discussed—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: Tom Szczerbowski/ @gettyimages)
McCoy eventually responded, saying the claims made in the woman’s post were “totally baseless and offensive.” He also asserted that he had no direct contact with the people involved in months.
Folks are still waiting for more information to be released, but already Twitter is fired up. Swipe through to find out what people have to say about the allegations.
