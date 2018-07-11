Erika Alexander’s production company, ColorFarm Media is part of the Keep It Colorful campaign. They are working to get as many film/tv pilots by creators of color green lit this year as possible. This is a partnership between Alexander’s company, Seed&Spark and Black&SexyTV.

Alexander is hosting free events in cities across the nation for this initiative. She says everyone’s ideas are approved, “They don’t have to pitch to us because whatever they put up they get to do.”

Atlanta: 7/11-7/12

Compton in partnership with Mayor Aja Brown’s Office: 7/16

Philadelphia: 7/22

Raleigh:7/23

Chicago: 8/5

Learn more about Keep It Colorful here.

Erika Alexander Is Working To Keep TV & Film ‘Colorful’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

