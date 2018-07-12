CLOSE
Smoking Ban To Go Into Effect July 31st

July 31st will kick off a new era for public housing. At the end of the month smoking in public housing will be banned.

The change in policy that was announced back in November 2016 prohibits anyone from smoking within 25 feet outside of any public housing and inside. It also allows the housin agency to create more “Smoke Free” areas in the community.

According to Fox 45, HUD believes that the smoking ban will create a decrease to maintenance cost and will help prevent fires from happening.

