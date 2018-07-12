CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping Issue Are Going Viral

She has a point.

Leave a comment
US-INTERNET-TWITTER

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

Ellen Rose Ford (@hellenorosevelt) got pissed off this week and it resulted in the start to a very important conversation with her followers. While online shopping, Ellen noticed she is constantly forced to choose “male” or “female,” in some cases before she even enters the store, and it set her off. With good reason.

First off, she discussed numbers.

Next, she made it clear that she, alone, knows what she likes, so screw your suggestions.

Finally, she ended her rant the best way she knew how—with a big “f*ck you.”

Needless to say, Ellen’s tweets made a splash…see some reactions below.

So, where do you land on the issue? Let us know.

Tot Living By Haute Living Celebrates Asahd's First Birthday With Cybex

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day

13 photos Launch gallery

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day

Continue reading Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day

Your favorite entertainers take a break from the limelight to honor dads everywhere!

This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping Issue Are Going Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest…

The numbers are alarming.
07.13.18
16 items
TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer…

These nails are sure to make your friends jelly-ous.
07.12.18
Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover…

Authorities believe their deaths were accidental. 
07.13.18
Here Are Your Nominees For The 2018 Emmy…

  Drama series categories Drama Series The Americans (FX) The Crown (Netflix) Game of Thrones (HBO) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)…
07.12.18
Navy Finally Allows Black Women To Wear Their…

The U.S. Navy revised grooming regulations to allow Black women to wear some natural hairstyles.
07.12.18
The Justice Department Re-Opens Emmett Till Investigation After…

The investigation of the horrendous murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till has been re-opened, according to a US Justice Department report…
07.12.18
Papa John’s Founder Can’t Seem To Stop Insulting…

John Schnatter allegedly used the N-word on a conference call.
07.12.18
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity…

Richard Overton, the oldest man in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.
07.11.18
Amplified Noise Amendment Bill Withdrawn From D.C. Council

Phil Mendelson, Chairman of the D.C. Council, withdrew the “Amplified Noise Emergency Amendment of 2018” from the agenda The bill…
07.11.18
Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As…

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his old rap lyrics on his congressional campaign trail.
07.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close