Dr. Thomas Laveist Talks Depression In Men

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 07.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dr. Thomas Laveist, dean of Tulane University School of Public Health, talks about depression in men.

Dr. Laveist says that the Things that are killing black people are the same things that are killing everyone else, we’re just contracting these things earlier and “living shorter lives because of it.”

As far a depression, and men’s health, it is one of the most important and under recognized problems. Men often turn to their friends and other things that are less effective than getting the proper treatment. Depression is just like other illnesses, it’s a chemical imbalance. “It’s a physical health problem that’s manifesting as a mental health issue.”

The stigma is that if you’re depressed you’re weak, that is why depression is such a problem for men.

Listen to the audio above to learn the signs and how to effectively treat depression.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dr. Thomas Laveist Talks Depression In Men was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Dr. Thomas Laveist Talks Depression In Men

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin’ In…

The Bronx prophet, Cardi B, once stated, "I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit." See some of your…
07.17.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And…

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."
07.17.18
9 items
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

She was born on this day in 1862.
07.16.18
12 items
Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist

The icon is 71 today.
07.17.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest…

The numbers are alarming.
07.13.18
16 items
TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer…

These nails are sure to make your friends jelly-ous.
07.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close