Charm City
What Baltimore Is Famous For…

Panoramic view of Baltimore Inner Harbor, Maryland, shot from Federal Park Hill

Ever wonder why Baltimore, Maryland is called “Charm City?” It was thought of to counteract the city’s poor image through advertising to promote the city’s attractions and hidden gems back in the 1970s.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the ads ran in The Sun and featured the deep history and “charm of Charm City: White steps, steamed crabs, beer, Mount Vernon, the Preakness, museums, quiet neighborhood streets, Babe Ruth, row houses and raw bars,” all of which still draw many people today.

Whether you’re a native, new resident or visitor, there’s something here for everybody. Click through for a list of things Baltimore is famous for and worth you exploring.

First up, Old Bay seasoning. It’s a blend of herbs and spices marketed by McCormick & Company and headquartered in Baltimore. It’s great on crabs, shrimp, french fries, popcorn and pretty much, everything!

Continue reading What Baltimore Is Famous For…

comments
