Here’s Why Monica’s ‘Miss Thang’ Was The Most Feminist Album Of The 90’s

Today in 1995, Monica dropped her debut album Miss Thang at just 14 years old — and the rest is grown woman history.

Sure, we had Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and Brandy when Monica came out, but everyone was talking about love and heartbreak, while Mo gave us the realness on womanhood.

A few years back, she revealed to Global Grind that “‘Miss Thang’ was based on me being real, me being straight up, me not knowing anything about music. Being a little girl in and out of the streets, but also in and out of church.”

Despite rumors that Mo has had beef with some of music’s biggest divas, Miss Thang is proof that deep down, all of us are just little girls trying to find our confidence. And Monica’s debut album did just that for girls from 8 to 80 — to this day.

I loves me some Monica and I still bump "Miss Thang" like it just came out. — Glennisha Morgan (@GlennishaMorgan) November 30, 2009

Monica's "Miss Thang" album is still such a flawless debut…. She was really your homegirl tbh. — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) April 2, 2015

Check out these reasons why Miss Thang was the most feminist album of the 90’s.

