CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here’s Why Monica’s ‘Miss Thang’ Was The Most Feminist Album Of The 90’s

Leave a comment
Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood 2012 Style Issue Event - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Today in 1995, Monica dropped her debut album Miss Thang at just 14 years old — and the rest is grown woman history.

Sure, we had Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and Brandy when Monica came out, but everyone was talking about love and heartbreak, while Mo gave us the realness on womanhood. 

A few years back, she revealed to Global Grind that “‘Miss Thang’ was based on me being real, me being straight up, me not knowing anything about music. Being a little girl in and out of the streets, but also in and out of church.”

 

Despite rumors that Mo has had beef with some of music’s biggest divas, Miss Thang is proof that deep down, all of us are just little girls trying to find our confidence. And Monica’s debut album did just that for girls from 8 to 80 — to this day. 

 

Check out these reasons why Miss Thang was the most feminist album of the 90’s.

Here’s Why Monica’s ‘Miss Thang’ Was The Most Feminist Album Of The 90’s was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Here’s Why Monica’s ‘Miss Thang’ Was The Most Feminist Album Of The 90’s

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Symone Sanders Shares How Therapy Is Just Like…

The CNN strategist and political activist spoke openly about her dad's death, the delayed effect and the importance of self-care.
07.18.18
Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At…

President Barack Obama reprimanded Donald Trump in a speech at a South Africa event without mentioning Trump by name.
07.18.18
Obama Delivers A Word On ‘Strange And Uncertain…

During a Tuesday speech commemorating Mandela's 100th birthday, Obama warned against "strongman politics," emphasized the need for global diplomacy and…
07.18.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And…

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."
07.17.18
9 items
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

She was born on this day in 1862.
07.16.18
12 items
Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist

The icon is 71 today.
07.17.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close