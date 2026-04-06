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Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s

Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s

Published on April 6, 2026

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BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
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There was a time in the 2010s when certain songs didn’t just chart – they took over. You couldn’t scroll, drive, go out, or even sit at home without hearing them on the radio, online, on TV, or at the mall (RIP).

They had a moment, and for a lot of these artists, that moment was the only moment.

Some of these performers gave us a second run, one more track that hit just enough to keep their name in rotation. Others? They dropped one record and quietly slid off the mainstream grid, either dipping into other ventures or unsuccessfully trying to make their next hit.

MORE: Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé

Either way, these records left a huge amount of nostalgia behind (especially for the Millennial/Gen-Z cusp group like myself). It also defined a very specific era. The Tumblr days. Early streaming and mixtapes. Pre-social-media-over-indulgence. But, that’s a conversation for another article…

Keep scrolling to revisit some of the glory days. You definitely remember more of these than you think.

Kreayshawn – Gucci Gucci

Kirko Bangz – Drank In My Cup

YC – Racks ft. Future

Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)

PSY – GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일)

OMI – Cheerleader

Desiigner – Panda

Trinidad James – All Gold Everything

IYAZ – Replay

Cali Swag District – Teach Me How To Dougie

Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)

Chedda Da Connect – Flicka Da Wrist

Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong

Kent Jones – Don’t Mind

Sheck Wes – Mo Bamba

KYLE – iSpy feat. Lil Yachty

ILOVEMAKONNEN (FEAT. DRAKE) – TUESDAY

Calboy – Envy Me

MAGIC! – Rude

Flipp Dinero – Leave Me Alone

OG Maco – U Guessed It

T-Wayne – Nasty Freestyle

Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe

Jidenna – Classic Man

Rob Stone – Chill Bill


Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

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