Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men Have Been Getting On His Nerves

He's over it.

NY: US President Barack Obama Bilateral Meeting With Ethiopia.

Source: WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) / Getty

Men have issues.

I know that’s hard for some of us to admit, but at least our former U.S. president Barack Obama can keep it a thousand.

Recently, he spoke to young leaders at the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg, South Africa, and he had some blunt words for the crowd.

“Women in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved,” he said. “Because men have been getting on my nerves lately. Every day I read the newspaper, and I just think — brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us? I mean we’re violent; we’re bullying — you know, just not handling our business.”

Don’t take it from me. Peep the clip for yourself below:

Obama isn’t far fetched in his observation that men are ‘effing up.

The first example is Donald Trump….

 

….I don’ think much has to be explained here. But if so, see child separation, police brutality and sexist remarks…just to name a few.

Then, I won’t even get started on the countless men who have been accused of abuse or sexual assault, some of whom have already been convicted in court.

Women leading the way, particularly in politics, sounds not only great, but necessary. They definitely have their supporters, considering the recent victories of folks like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And as for the fellas…

Let’s get it together fam.

The future of our country could depend on it.

Close