Taylor Hayes, the 7 year-old who was shot while sitting in a car 2 weeks ago, has died according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-496-2100.
7-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore Dies was originally published on 92q.com