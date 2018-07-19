Taylor Hayes, the 7 year-old who was shot while sitting in a car 2 weeks ago, has died according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-496-2100.

7-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore Dies was originally published on 92q.com