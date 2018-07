George Clinton surprised a lot of fans when he announced that he would be retiring from touring next year, making his birthday bash at KISS’s Block Party on Sunday night all the more special.

As a special birthday surprise, not only did Clinton receive a standing ovation but Tom Joyner of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, who recently announced his own retirement also surprised him on stage with a special cake and his own funky rendition of Happy Birthday!

Watch the clip above to see Tom Joyner surprise George Clinton on his birthday at the KISS Block Party!

Tom Joyner Surprises George Clinton In Detroit For His Birthday [VIDEO] was originally published on Kissdetroit.com