Charm City
Back-to-School Start Dates For Maryland Public Schools

Empty Math Classroom

Source: Peter M. Fisher / Getty

It’s time to shop for new backpacks. Students across Maryland will head to class in the next few! Check out the start dates below.

Monday, Aug. 27, 2018:

  • Garrett County

Wednesday, Aug. 29 2018:

  • Allegany

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018:

  • Anne Arundel County**
  • Baltimore City**
  • Baltimore County
  • Calvert County
  • Caroline County
  • Carroll County
  • Cecil County
  • Charles County
  • Dorchester County**
  • Frederick County
  • Harford County
  • Howard County
  • Kent County**
  • Montgomery County
  • Prince George’s County**
  • Queen Anne’s County**
  • St. Mary’s County**
  • Somerset County
  • Talbot County
  • Washington County
  • Wicomico County**
  • Worcester County

EXCEPTIONS:

**Anne Arundel: Sept 4th grades 1-5, 6 and 9; Sept 5th grades 1-12; Brock Bridge, Cockran Middle, George Cromwell, High Point and Richard Henry Lee

**Baltimore City: Post Labor Day waivers granted to the following schools: Aug. 6th Lillie Mae Carroll Jackson; Aug. 8th Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy; Aug. 17th Harford Heights, James McHenry, Mary Rodman, Academy for College and Career Exploration, and Commodore John Rodgers; Aug. 20th KIPP Harmony Academy; Aug. 27th Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys; Aug. 28th City Springs; Sept. 7th New Song Academy

**Dorchester: Sept 4th grades 1-5, 6 and 9; Sept 5th grades 1-12; Sept 6th grades preK and K

**Kent: Sept 4th grades K-6 and 9; Sept 5th grades K-12; Sept 6th preK

**Prince George’s: Aug. 30th systemic orientation preK and K; Aug. 31st new grades 6, 7, and 9

**Queen Anne’s: Sept 4th grades 1-6, 9 and 5 at Sudlersville; Sept 5th grades 7-8, 10-12 and 6-8 at Sudlersville; Sept 6th preK and K

**St. Mary’s: Post Labor Day waiver: Aug. 15th Chesapeake Public Charter School

**Wicomico: Sept 4th grades 1-6 and 9; all grades at Pittsville; grade 6 only at Mardella; Sept 5th grades 1-12

Source: MarylandPublicSchools.org

It’s back-to-school season and if there’s one thing that has to absolutely be perfect before you head back to campus, it’s your outfit for the first day. You obviously want to make a great first impression, so we decided to share some fashion inspiration to help you get ready for class and the rest of the school year. Click through this gallery of 50 stylish looks from Instagram to help you slay from class to the yard on the campus.

